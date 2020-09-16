Columbus yoga teacher spends three months biking across America, raising money

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - It’s no secret that the coronavirus pandemic has changed all of our lives, but for some people, it has inspired them to tackle big challenges.
Charlotte Gallagher, a Columbus yoga teacher, decided she was going to bike across America, finishing her journey last night in the Fountain City.
She started her journey in late June in Oregon. With an average of 30 to 60 miles per day, it took her less than three months to ride her bicycle more than 3,000 miles, most of it solo.
During the ride, the military spouse also raised thousands of dollars for causes like “Stop Soldier Suicide.”
“It was a dream to see the world this way. It was very hard, the hardest thing I’ve ever done in my life, climbing hills every single day, having traffic go by you all the time, you get used to semis blowing past you, but what I learned; there’s kindness everywhere,” said Gallagher.
Gallagher says strangers took her in along the way and gave her free meals, while wearing their masks.
Her message for people is to have faith in yourself and others, that there is more good in the world, and always go after your dreams.
