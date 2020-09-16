Confirmed COVID-19 cases decline at Auburn University

AUBURN Ala. (WTVM) - Auburn University is reporting a decline in COVID-19 cases.
Last week, the university reported 108 new cases on the main campus. Previously, there were around 500 to 600 cases being reported each week.
Dr. Fred Kam, Auburn University’s medical clinic director, said the drop in cases comes from factors such as it being out of the time frame of move-in and sorority rush, as well as the university’s mask mandate and students taking things more seriously after seeing higher numbers.
He said the numbers are expected to change throughout the semester.
“I’m expectedly awaiting another spike that may be related to Labor Day weekend,” said Kam. “With the ebbs and flows of people interacting and having social gatherings, and with the ebbs and flow of people adhering to the preventative measures, will determine how many spikes, how often, and how large we see.”
The total number of cases since the university sent students home for the spring semester in March is now around 1,900. According to Kam, no students, staff, or faculty have been hospitalized for COVID-19 so far.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.