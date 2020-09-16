CPD urging roadway safety during severe weather

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - It’s important to keep safety first during any severe weather event.
Wednesday, law enforcement is urging people to stay off the roads.
It may be annoying to stay put for the next day or so, but it could literally save your life. Columbus police officers said rainy weather brings lots of accidents.
“When the rain comes, stay where you need to be. Don’t get out unless you just absolutely have to," said Lt. Lance Deaton with the Columbus Police Department.
As the remnants of Hurricane Sally approach the Chattahoochee Valley, heavy rainfall and winds bring a new level of danger to the roadways. Deaton said he expects to see accidents left and right in Columbus, especially in one particular area.
“I-185 between Macon Road and Airport-Manchester Expressway is a key place where water gathers up and you may hydroplane," Deaton said. "And we see tons and tons of crashes there every single time it rains. Stay out of that area.”
Deaton said sometimes back-to-back accidents can happen before police even arrive on scene. So, in order to stay as safe as possible, stay home. If you absolutely have to get behind the wheel or into a car as a passenger, try to remember the safety tips you learned when you first got your license.
“Regardless of popular opinion, please slow down. Rain doesn’t mean drive faster. Rain means drive slower. Slow down, allow yourself enough time to get where you’re going. If you don’t have to be out moving around, don’t. Be very very careful. Don’t be distracted, don’t be on your phone, which is another huge issue today. Be vigilant in driving safe while we have this bad weather coming through,” Deaton said.
One thing to keep in mind is if your windshield wipers are on, your headlights have to be on as required by Georgia law. One thing that does not need to be on are your emergency flashers.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.