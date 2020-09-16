Electric companies prepared for Hurricane Sally outages

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Electric companies are prepared for Hurricane Sally.
“The closer it gets, our plans ramp up and we put well practice plans into motion,” area manager for Alabama Power Mike Jordan said Tuesday ahead of landfall. “We put crews where they need to be, and we prepare our crews at home to respond where power outrages are to occur.”
With the storm bringing possible power outages to the area, electric companies say they will try to get power back on as soon as possible but advise people to always follow safe practices.
“Avoid any down power lines ‚treat every line as though it’s energized, try not to go into areas where you can’t see your feet because there may be a power line underneath some of that debris,” Jordan said.
They also advise those who have generators to be careful where you decide to plug them in.
“If you need to use one, obviously, don’t bring them in doors and let them run, but try to use the direct to the generator and don’t let it connect to our system,” CEO of Central Alabama Electric Cooperative Tom Stackhouse said.
Both Alabama Power and CAEC said if power outages occur in your area to please notify them.
You can reach Alabama Power through social media, online and by phone at 1-800-888-2726. Central Alabama Electric Cooperative can be reached at (800) 545-5735.
