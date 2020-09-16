Harris Co. School District closing ahead of possible inclement weather from Hurricane Sally

“On Thursday morning the weather is expected to be such that it will prevent us from safely conducting morning bus routes and school arrival routines. We are in a flash flood watch and we have been told to expect 5-8 inches of rain in a 24-hour period and gusting winds up to 35 mph. School buses cannot operate in winds exceeding 35 mph. And, we have been told to expect scattered downed trees and power lines,” said Dr. Justin Finney, assistant superintendent of business services and technology.