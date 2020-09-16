Harris Co. School District closing ahead of possible inclement weather from Hurricane Sally

HARRIS COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - Schools in the Harris County School District will be closed on Thursday, Sept. 17 due to the possibility of inclement weather from Hurricane Sally.
A release from the District reports that the National Weather Service says Harris County is in the center of the projected path of the storm and will see impacts early Thursday morning and throughout the day.
“On Thursday morning the weather is expected to be such that it will prevent us from safely conducting morning bus routes and school arrival routines. We are in a flash flood watch and we have been told to expect 5-8 inches of rain in a 24-hour period and gusting winds up to 35 mph. School buses cannot operate in winds exceeding 35 mph. And, we have been told to expect scattered downed trees and power lines,” said Dr. Justin Finney, assistant superintendent of business services and technology.
All other operations of the school district will also be shut down for the day.
District officials say that as more updates and changes are made to weather forecasts, they will also provide updates.
