LIST: School closures and changes in the Chattahoochee Valley

(WTVM) - Many schools in the Chattahoochee Valley are closing or making changes to their activities ahead of potential inclement weather from Tropical Storm Sally.
We’ve compiled a list of schools and school districts across the Chattahoochee Valley that are making changes.
HARRIS COUNTY: Closed on Thursday, Sept. 17
MUSCOGEE COUNTY: In-person instruction canceled on Thursday, Sept. 17; all students participating in virtual learning; after-school activities canceled on Wednesday, Sept. 16
MERIWETHER COUNTY: In-person instruction canceled on Thursday, Sept. 17; all students participating in virtual learning
ST. ANNE-PACELLI CATHOLIC SCHOOL: In-person instruction canceled on Thursday, Sept. 17; all students participating in virtual learning
COLUMBUS TECHNICAL COLLEGE: Closed after 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 16; employees teleworking on Thursday, Sept. 17
MAYO ACADEMY: Closed on Thursday, Sept. 17
LEE COUNTY: In-person instruction canceled on Thursday, Sept. 17; all students participating in virtual learning
RUSSELL COUNTY: In-person instruction canceled on Thursday, Sept. 17; all students participating in virtual learning; after-school activities canceled on Wednesday, Sept. 16 and Thursday, Sept. 17
THE LAKESIDE SCHOOL: Closed on Thursday, Sept. 17
As more changes are announced, this list will continue to be updated.
