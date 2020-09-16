LIST: School closures and changes in the Chattahoochee Valley

By Alex Jones | September 16, 2020 at 4:49 PM EDT - Updated September 16 at 5:42 PM

(WTVM) - Many schools in the Chattahoochee Valley are closing or making changes to their activities ahead of potential inclement weather from Tropical Storm Sally.

We’ve compiled a list of schools and school districts across the Chattahoochee Valley that are making changes.

Georgia

HARRIS COUNTY: Closed on Thursday, Sept. 17

MUSCOGEE COUNTY: In-person instruction canceled on Thursday, Sept. 17; all students participating in virtual learning; after-school activities canceled on Wednesday, Sept. 16

MERIWETHER COUNTY: In-person instruction canceled on Thursday, Sept. 17; all students participating in virtual learning

ST. ANNE-PACELLI CATHOLIC SCHOOL: In-person instruction canceled on Thursday, Sept. 17; all students participating in virtual learning

COLUMBUS TECHNICAL COLLEGE: Closed after 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 16; employees teleworking on Thursday, Sept. 17

MAYO ACADEMY: Closed on Thursday, Sept. 17

Alabama

LEE COUNTY: In-person instruction canceled on Thursday, Sept. 17; all students participating in virtual learning

RUSSELL COUNTY: In-person instruction canceled on Thursday, Sept. 17; all students participating in virtual learning; after-school activities canceled on Wednesday, Sept. 16 and Thursday, Sept. 17

THE LAKESIDE SCHOOL: Closed on Thursday, Sept. 17

As more changes are announced, this list will continue to be updated.

