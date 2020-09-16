Russell County braces for severe weather

RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - Russell County is bracing for severe weather.
Russell County Emergency Management director, Bob Franklin, said the county is expecting heavy rains with gusty winds with a potential for flooding.
Franklin said it’s important to never drive into water if you cannot see the roadway beneath it. He also warned of the dangers downed power lines can pose. He said stay at least two electrical poles away from any line because you never know if it’s energized or not. Most importantly, have a plan if power goes out.
“So, you know have a plan in place to have some food, your medication, and all that kind of stuff, a way to charge your phone, and keep them charged until you lose power,” said Franklin. “Then, be safe. Think about things before you do them. That’s the main thing. Don’t just rush out and try to take care of stuff at the last minute. Go ahead and make those plans now.”
Franklin said hopefully, power won’t go out, but it’s best to have a plan in place. Franklin said if you experience flooding, stay on high ground until first responders arrive.
