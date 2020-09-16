Sally Strengthens to a Category 2 Hurricane Ahead of Landfall

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Sally strengthened overnight and is a Category 2 hurricane again. We could see some additional slight strengthening heading into the day before landfall, but it is expected that Sally will make landfall today as a Category 2 storm near the AL/FL border. For the Chattahoochee Valley - we will start to see Sally’s outer rain bands pushing into the area today. We have already seen some gusty winds this morning on the outside of Hurricane Sally, and these breezy conditions could last through Thursday night into Friday morning. The main impacts we can expect from Sally include flooding, gusty winds, and a risk for isolated, brief spin-up tornadoes within the rain bands of Sally. We have assigned an Alert Center Action Day for overnight Wednesday into Thursday morning/afternoon as we deal with Sally and its impacts. What that means: you should be paying attention to the weather and remaining aware of any watches/warning you may be under. Make sure to have multiple ways to receive weather watches/warnings - some great ones include a NOAA Weather Radio and the WTVM Weather App.