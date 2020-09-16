Sports Overtime Game of the Week: Hardaway at Callaway

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The matchup of two teams that came into the season with a lot of young talent and high expectations and that lived up to their billing in their season openers take top billing in Week 5 of the prep football season.
Hardaway at Callaway is the Sports Overtime Game of the Week.
Last season, with a starting lineup dominated by sophomore, the Hardaway Hawks made the Class 4A playoffs, and last Friday night they showed they’re only getting better. The Hawks put together a solid performance on both sides of the ball to post a 33-3 win over Americus-Sumter, giving everyone an idea of what to expect for 2020.
The Callaway Cavaliers have been one of Georgia’s top programs for the past decade. Theycame into the season ranked second in Georgia Class 2A, and showed that there’s life after Tank Bigsby. Last year’s top running back in the nation might be on the Plains, but the Cavaliers can still steamroll on offense as well as on special teams, opening the season with a 27-7 victory over Troup.
Hardaway and Callaway will kick things off at 7 pm ET on Friday night at Callaway Stadium in LaGrange.
