Tropical Storm Sally To Impact The Area Tonight

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Heavy rain has started for all of the Chattahoochee Valley, and will continue through Thursday morning. The peak of the impacts are expected to occur around 11pm to 4am with flooding rains, gusty winds in excess of 40mph+, and a low risk of a spin up tornado around points south of Columbus. The greatest threat will be street flooding in poor drainage areas and some minor river and small stream flooding. The wind gusts combined with a very saturated ground, will increase the threat of power outages as some trees and branches might come down. Rainfall totals of 6 to 8 inches are expected with isolated higher amounts. Flash flooding is likely tonight, so do not head out if you don’t have too, and DO NOT drive through flooded roadways. Thursday will be better for the second half of the day with improving conditions. We then look forward to the first blast of fall into next week. Stay with WTVM for the latest on Sally.