Big Temperature Drop Coming

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Lingering showers are possible for the next few days as the remnants of Sally continue to move out of our neck of the woods. Expect highs back in the low to mid 80s on Friday, but a cold front will drop temperatures in a big way heading into the weekend and next week. While we could deal with a few showers on Saturday, highs will fall back to the mid 70s, and we’ll stick around in the low and mid 70s through Tuesday of next week with a mix of clouds and sunshine. We will really feel the big weather changes when it comes to overnight lows - look for upper 50s and lower 60s on Sunday morning, and then Monday through Thursday mornings next week, look for lows in the low to mid 50s. There may even be some spots that get down in the 40s! This will put a damper on what’s left of the swimming season for most. Late next week, clouds will increase and highs will climb back to the low to mid 80s with low-end rain chances.