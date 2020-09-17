City of Columbus crews prepared for storm damage

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus was in the national spotlight as the Weather Channel was in the city to cover storm damage.
Mayor Skip Henderson said the city didn’t receive much damage although there were a few trees down and power outages.
Henderson said the city was well prepared in case Columbus saw severe damage.
“We’d much rather over prepare than under prepare,” said Henderson. “So, we had everything ready. We had all of the vehicles gassed up, all of our chainsaws gassed up, and we had our people on standby. Actual, we started before it even hit landfall.”
Henderson said they had crews ready to deal with major damage, paying special attention to the areas that normally flood during heavy rainfall.
