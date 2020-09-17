Columbus police investigating murder on Lawyers Lane

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Police are investigating a murder in Columbus Thursday night.
According to police, a man was driving on Lawyers Lane at around 10:15p.m. and crashed his vehicle after gunshots were fired.
Police found the victim dead at the scene.
The identity of the victim has not been released as the investigation is ongoing. Police have not confirmed if there are any suspects in the case.
