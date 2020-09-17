$1.3M+ of CARES Act funding comes to the Chattahoochee Valley

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - More than $1,300,000 of funding from the CARES Act is making its way to the Chattahoochee Valley.
Home for Good, a program of the United Way of the Chattahoochee Valley, has announced that they have been named the regional recipient of the Emergency Solutions Grant CARES funds.
The grant totals $1,378,515 and will cover the seven-county region of Chattahoochee, Harris, Marion, Muscogee, Stewart, Talbot and Taylor counties.
The grant will be used to combat the effects of the pandemic on homelessness, by preventing, preparing for and responding to COVID-19 among individuals and families who are homeless or receive homelessness assistance.
Services will be provided in conjunction with other community service partners.
Home for Good will be holding an hour-long virtual informational session on applying to partner with them on Wednesday, Sept. 23 at 8:30 a.m.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.