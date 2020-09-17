MILITARY MATTERS: Dr. Jill Biden and Ga. military veterans take part in Zoom roundtable

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - While President Trump has been giving high honors to soldiers across the nation, the wife of Democratic nominee Joe Biden participated in an online roundtable with some Georgia veterans.
Issues surrounding soldiers and vets could be key in the upcoming presidential election. It’s a priority for former second lady of the United States, Dr. Jill Biden, whose father served in the Navy in World War II and her son, Beau, was in the Army National Guard.
As part of her husband’s campaign, Jill Biden took part this week in a roundtable discussion on Zoom with some veterans from Georgia, focused on challenges facing military families.
“Supporting this [military] community is not just the right thing to do, but it’s a national security imperative,” Jill Biden said.
“Joining the Air Force was the best decision I ever made, giving my family a lot of opportunities like traveling,” said Air Force Veteran Eustacia Carter.
Carter served 20 years in the Air Force and said she appreciates the bonds and healthcare she got from the military. She’s also grateful and hopeful when it comes to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“And when we come out of this [pandemic], we come out in a better state of mind,” Carter said.
“I’m hoping we use this as an opportunity to build inclusiveness into the recovery effort and just realize that military spouses have been feeling isolated and geographically displaced for years,” said Vivian Greentree, Navy veteran and Blue Star Families founder who was also part of the Zoom roundtable discussion.
She and other spouses founded Blue Star Families a decade ago to help strengthen military families by connecting them with their neighbors.
“It’s a great time for a renewed discussion on public service and what it means to be patriotic, and that it has to include a love of fellow citizens,” Greentree added.
“I’ve had the pleasure and honor to meet and work with so many military families over the year, and I’ve been continually inspired by their strength, resilience, and courage,” Jill Biden said.
Current, First Lady Melania Trump and President Trump have also spent the last few weeks honoring military families, lives lost, and heroes like Sgt. Maj. Thomas Payne who received the Medal of Honor.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.