National Infantry Museum honoring Columbus activist, Ranger instructor

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The National Infantry Museum is unveiling a new display that will a honor a beloved Columbus activist and the Army’s first African-American Ranger Instructor.
The late Milton Lockett Jr. served in the Korean War and completed two tours in Vietnam before becoming the first African-American Ranger Instructor in 1959.
After retiring from the Army, Lockett became a staunch anti-drug activist in the Columbus community. “Up with hope, down with dope,” was the catchphrase he and other anti-drug activists would chant on marches led by Lockett. He was recognized by Columbus City Council in 2007 for his work as President of Columbus Against Drugs.
Lockett passed away from cancer in 2018 and was buried with full military honors at Fort Benning’s Main Post Cemetery.
The display honoring Lockett will be unveiled in a ceremony on Friday, Sept. 18 at 4:00 p.m.
