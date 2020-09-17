Organization creates virtual race benefitting United Way of the Chattahoochee Valley

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Organizers in Columbus have put together a virtual race that will take place over the next month and a half to benefit the United Way of the Chattahoochee Valley.
The event is called UWVR104.8. 104.8 is how many miles you need to walk, run, or hike. Participants can also choose the length of four marathons in 45 days.
“The course we’re running is the Appalachian Trail, and every time you log miles on the course, we put you on the trail virtually so you’re able to see where you are every day you log miles,” said UWVR104.8 race director Penny Miles.
The event has more than 230 participants so far from 55 cities in 17 states. Each participant paid $60 and will get a medal and commemorative shirt. Plus, a portion of the fee will go to the United Way.
The virtual race started last week, but registration is still open and participants can backdate miles for the previous week. For more information on the race and to register, click here.
