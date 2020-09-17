Sally’s Center Moves Through Today

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We saw the heaviest rain from Sally push through the Chattahoochee Valley already, but we will see more showers on and off throughout the day Thursday. It will be breezy at time with winds 5-10mph gusting up to 15 mph. The good news is that we won’t be seeing many heavy tropical downpours today since most of the heavy rain has moved out of the area. Increased cloud cover and showers throughout the day will keep our highs in the upper-70s. The flood risk will remain our main concern though today with our flash flood watch not expiring until 7PM tonight.