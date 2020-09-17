Sally’s Center Moves Through Today

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We saw the heaviest rain from Sally push through the Chattahoochee Valley already, but we will see more showers on and off throughout the day Thursday. It will be breezy at time with winds 5-10mph gusting up to 15 mph. The good news is that we won’t be seeing many heavy tropical downpours today since most of the heavy rain has moved out of the area. Increased cloud cover and showers throughout the day will keep our highs in the upper-70s. The flood risk will remain our main concern though today with our flash flood watch not expiring until 7PM tonight.
For Friday and into the weekend we will see our rain coverage dropping off to the 20-30% range while our temperatures start to hint at some fall-type weather. We will keep our highs in the upper-70s and low 80s this weekend and into next week with lows ranging from the 50s to the upper 60s. We are only 5 days away from the First Day of Fall, and the forecast sure is starting to look like it!
