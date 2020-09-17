Suspect wanted in LaGrange for robbery on Williams St.

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - A suspect is wanted in LaGrange for robbery.
Mondarius Kelly, 21, is wanted for robbery by force that happened Tuesday in the 700 block of Williams Street.
According to LaGrange police, the victim stated Kelly grabbed him around his neck, took his wallet that contained an undisclosed amount of money, and fled out the front door of the home o foot.
A warrant has been issued for Kelly’s arrest.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the LaGrange Police Department at 706-883-2603 or Troup County Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.