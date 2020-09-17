TV game show wants to reward ‘Super Fans’ with $1,000

25 Words or Less Superfan Contest
By Whitney McMahan | September 17, 2020 at 5:02 PM EDT - Updated September 17 at 5:02 PM

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - TV game show ’25 Words or Less' is honoring ‘Super Fans’ with a chance to win $1,000.

Fans can enter the shows ‘Super Fan’ contest online and if selected, they will be paired with a contestant on the show. If that contestant wins their bonus round, the ‘Super Fan’ wins $1,000.

Hosted by Meredith Viera, 25 Words or Less kicked off it’s second season on Monday, September 14th with a new virtual format, due to COVID-19.

25 Words or Less airs on WTVM News Leader 9 weekdays at 10a/9c and 10:30a/9:30c.

Click HERE to enter the contest.

Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.