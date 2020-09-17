Vandalism, trespassing at Oxbow Meadows leads to alligator losing toe

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Oxbow Meadows Environmental Learning Center at Columbus State University has experienced three counts of vandalism and trespassing on the property in the last few weeks.
According to Oxbow Meadows, rocks and flagstones taken from the property were thrown into the outdoor American Alligator exhibit, resulting in a juvenile alligator losing a toe on her front foot. Oxbow Meadows is working closely with a veterinarian to ensure the good health of the injured alligator.
No other injuries have been found on other animals.
Damage was also found around the property and at outdoor exhibits.
Anyone with information about these incidents should contact the Columbus State University Police Department at 706-568-2022.
