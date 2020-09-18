Auburn public safety dept. assisting with Hurricane Sally relief

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - The City of Auburn is taking action to help with the impact of Hurricane Sally.
Auburn’s public safety department is sending personnel and equipment from its fire and police divisions to Baldwin County.
Thursday, four members of the fire division arrived and another four from the police department are going. Auburn is helping through a mutual aid request for assistance through the Lee County Emergency Management Agency.
In the past, they helped with Hurricane Ivan and the tornadoes in Tuscaloosa and North Alabama.
