Barbour Co. continues to see impact of Hurricane Sally

BARBOUR COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - Two days after Hurricane Sally, some people in one East Alabama county are seeing the lasting effects.
Several roads in their communities are now impassible and even a bridge partly washed away. While some of the trees and debris have been cleaned up and power has been restored in most areas, people may run into some issues with closures.
“There have been a lot of issues with roads washing away and the bridges and stuff,” said Bakerhill resident Will Ludlam.
A lane is temporarily closed on Boundry Street just before it joins Pump Station Road. County Road 44 will be closed long-term until it can be completely repaired. This is according to Barbour County Emergency Management Agency director, David Logan. He said some bridges have experienced water rising and others have been completely damaged.
The middle fork River bridge going over Cowikee Creek on Gammage Road has high water levels. The water is also moving swiftly upstream. It’s been like this since the storm hit Wednesday night.
The bridge at Jack Hightower Road in the Bakerhill area was completely washed out. Public roadways were not the only places that experienced damage. Ludlam said his driveway got 10 inches of rain, which makes it difficult for him to get out of his home.
“Some people don’t got those big four-by-four trucks and stuff like that and they have cars and sometimes you can’t get out for two to three days,” Ludlam said.
Barbour County EMA said people should take caution while driving not to travel through areas experiencing high water or damage from the storm.
