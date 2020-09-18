Columbus city government and public safety employees getting 2% raise in 2021

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Starting January 1, city and public safety employees in Columbus will have more money in their pockets. According to Columbus Mayor Skip Henderson, a two-percent pay increase for employees was included in the 2020 to 2021 budget that the city council approved.
“While two-percent isn’t a ton of money, in the COVID environment that we find ourselves in, we wanted to make sure we gave them something to thank them so they understand how much they do for the citizens every single day," said Mayor Henderson.
City leaders were planning to apply that pay increase at the beginning of the fiscal year, then the COVID-19 pandemic hit and it was deferred in the revised budget. Now city employees will see this pay increase at the start of 2021. In addition to this, their health care insurance premiums will not go up this year.
“It’s not only a pay increase, but there is no change in health insurance premium, which is important because that can take away from your take home pay," said Isaiah Hugley, Columbus City Manager.
According to Mayor Skip Henderson, council also has plans to conduct a comprehensive case study to assess employees job descriptions, work load and how much they’re being paid.
“We do need to kind of take a look and make sure our folks are being compensated for the jobs that their doing," said Henderson.
According to Mayor Skip Henderson, this is the second year in a row they’ve been able to give a two-percent pay increase without adjustments to the health insurance coming out of employees paychecks.
