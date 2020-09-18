Columbus organizations come together for National Black Voters Day

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - With elections approaching, several organizations came together to make sure every voice is heard during National Black Voters Day.
The Urban League of Greater Columbus along with the NAACP, Black Voters Matter, and other key civil right organizations gathered Friday morning to walk in unity, protesting to vote.
Organizers and Columbus residents marched from the government center to the Urban League of Greater Columbus. Susan Cooper with the Urban League shared the importance of voting.
“We’ve got to get out and vote. We’ve heard so many times our vote is our voice, our voice is our vote, and if we don’t vote, the people that came before us, the work that they did will go in vain,” said Cooper.
Organizers held a voter registration drive after the walk.
Voter turnout in the 2016 presidential election was at a nearly two-decade low, just slightly higher than Bill Clinton’s reelection year of 1996. The highest voter turnout percentage for president in that timeframe came in 2008 when former president Obama was elected to his first term.
