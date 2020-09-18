Columbus police searching for missing man, last seen near 15th Street

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man.
26-year-old Clayton Holman was last near the area of the 1100 block of 15th Street on Thursday, Sept. 17, at approximately 12:00 p.m.
He was last seen wearing a gray shirt, black pants and red shoes. He is around six feet tall and is 168 pounds. Holman has hazel eyes and brown hair.
Anyone with information on Clayton’s whereabouts should contact 911.
