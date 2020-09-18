Columbus police searching for missing 16-year-old

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is asking the public for assistance locating a missing teen.
Diamante Smith, 16, was last seen Sept. 13 near the 3300 block of North Lumpkin Road at around 11 p.m.
Diamante is 5′11″ and weighs 100 pounds. He has brown eyes and brown hair with twists.
Anyone with information on Diamante’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Columbus Police Department Special Victims Unit at 706-653-3400/706-225-4348.
