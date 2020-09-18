Columbus police searching for runaway 15-year-old

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police are searching for a runaway who has reportedly not been seen for a week.
Reginald Dontez Fletcher, 15, was last seen in the area of Cantrell Dr. at approximately 1:30 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 11.
He was last seen wearing a red shirt, gray shorts and blue slides and has is hair styled in an afro. He is approximately 5′3″ and approximately 130 pounds.
Anyone with information on Fletcher’s whereabouts is asked to contact Columbus police at 706-653-3449.
