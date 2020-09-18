Cooler Temperatures Ahead; Watching Tropics for Next Week’s Weather

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Isolated showers will be a part of our forecast Friday night through Saturday, but look for a cool-down going into the first part of the weekend. Highs will drop back to the 70s for most everyone on Saturday, and we would expect middle 70s for Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday of next week. Some of the normally cooler spots will be in the lower 70s with some 60s possible too! We will see cloudy skies on Saturday, but look for a few breaks in the clouds by Sunday afternoon with rain chances dropping back to zero. For the first part of next week, what will soon become Tropical Storm Beta will spread high clouds over the area, helping to filter the sunshine just a bit. Then, for the latter part of the week through next Saturday, look for rain chances to increase with moisture from that tropical system being pulled over the area. We’ll keep an eye on things in future forecasts since some changes may need to be made depending on where Beta ends up!