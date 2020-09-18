Drier Days Ahead in the Forecast

This weekend will be beautiful across the Chattahoochee Valley. We will keep highs in the mid-to-upper 70s and rain coverage only in the 10-20% range. We will start to feel more crisp and fall-like this weekend with lows nearing the upper-50s as we head into the next work week. We will stay rather dry into next week as we see this more crisp air hanging around the area while high pressure builds nearby. This will keep us in a quiet weather pattern without any rain and with highs ranging from the 70s to 80s throughout the week and lows in the mid-50s and low-60s. Tuesday is the Autumnal Equinox, and the forecast is very fitting for the first day of fall with highs in the 70s and lows in the 50s and a crisp feel to the air.