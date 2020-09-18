Junior League of Columbus pushing for diaper donations with Little Black Dress Initiative

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Junior League of Columbus is holding their annual Little Black Dress Initiative that sees members wearing the same dress for a week to raise awareness about needs in our community.
The Junior League of Columbus is a service organization whose main initiative is to bring awareness to and help meet the needs of children in the community.
Diaper Bank chairs Laura Pate and Tabatha Getz say they use the Little Black Dress Initiative to bring awareness to the need for diapers in the Columbus community.
Pate says that throughout the week, members will be wearing a black dress and a button and sharing information and statistics about diaper need both online and in-person, as well as encouraging people to donate.
Diapers themselves can be donated at Blue Bell Market located in the Harmony Place shopping center on Airport Thruway or with any Junior League of Columbus member.
Members are also pushing for those interested in donating to check out their Amazon Wish List to have items shipped directly to the Diaper Bank.
The Little Black Dress Initiative runs from Sept. 21 to Sept. 25 to line up with National Diaper Need Awareness Week. The Diaper Bank does accept donations year-round.
