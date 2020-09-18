Opelika police looking for theft suspects

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Opelika police are searching for two people suspected of theft who were caught on surveillance camera.
A man and woman were seen at the self-checkout register fraudulently scanning a Ring doorbell camera and a breast pump totaling $748 before the man took the items to an employee to have the security webbing removed.
The man, who has a large tribal tattoo on his right arm, put the items in a bag and walked out of the store while the woman completed a purchase of a couple of small items.
The pair then left in a black SUV.
Anyone with information on the identities of the people in the photos or with information on this incident are asked to contact investigators at 334-705-5220.
