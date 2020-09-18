Organization treats housekeeping staff in Columbus for Environmental Services Week

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - After long months of maintaining safety and cleanness at hospitals amid the coronavirus pandemic, a local organization showed thanks to housekeeping workers.
The Domestic Violence Roundtable showed its appreciation to staff at St. Francis Hospital in Columbus Friday during Environmental Services Week.
Members of the organization stopped by the hospital to drop off treat bags. Kenneth Peoples, director of Environmental Services, said things like this and the unconditional love keeps his staff going.
“It’s like we’re a great big family that shows love to our patients and to our staff. And this week bring National Housekeeping Week has meant so much to my staff. The love, the warmth, the caring, the gifts, everything has really made a huge difference for me and my staff,” said Peoples.
The Domestic Violence Roundtable also visited the health department, Piedmont Northside, and Piedmont Midtown.
