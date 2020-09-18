Sports Overtime : Week 5 Lineup

Sports Overtime Game of the Week: Hardaway at Callaway
By Alex Jones | September 18, 2020 at 1:43 PM EDT - Updated September 18 at 1:43 PM

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - It’s time for another week of high school football scores, highlights and more.

This week’s Game of the Week sees the Hardaway Hawks facing off against the Callaway Cavaliers.

Sports Leader 9′s Dave Platta and Paul Stockman will have highlights from all the high school football games in the Chattahoochee Valley on Sports Overtime Friday starting at 11:15p/10:15c on WTVM.

Here are the games Sports Leader 9 is covering in Week 5:

Hardaway at Callaway

Randolph-Clay at Pacelli

Enterprise at Central

Spencer at Northside

Southwest Georgia at Calvary Christian

First Presbyterian at Brookstone

Springwood at Glenwood

Jeff Davis at Auburn

Carver-Montgomery at Opelika

Upson-Lee at Harris County

Lanett at LaFayette

Valiant Cross at Chambers Academy

Eufaula at Park Crossing

Beulah at Montgomery Catholic

Lanier at Valley

Wilcox County at Schley County

Greenville at Marion County

Heard County at Manchester

Central-Clay County at Beauregard

Loachapoka at Maplesville

Lakeside at Meadowview

Lee-Scott at Macon-East

Americus-Sumter at Worth County

