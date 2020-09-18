Sports Overtime : Week 5 Lineup

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - It’s time for another week of high school football scores, highlights and more.
This week’s Game of the Week sees the Hardaway Hawks facing off against the Callaway Cavaliers.
Sports Leader 9′s Dave Platta and Paul Stockman will have highlights from all the high school football games in the Chattahoochee Valley on Sports Overtime Friday starting at 11:15p/10:15c on WTVM.
Here are the games Sports Leader 9 is covering in Week 5:
Hardaway at Callaway
Randolph-Clay at Pacelli
Enterprise at Central
Spencer at Northside
Southwest Georgia at Calvary Christian
First Presbyterian at Brookstone
Springwood at Glenwood
Jeff Davis at Auburn
Carver-Montgomery at Opelika
Upson-Lee at Harris County
Lanett at LaFayette
Valiant Cross at Chambers Academy
Eufaula at Park Crossing
Beulah at Montgomery Catholic
Lanier at Valley
Wilcox County at Schley County
Greenville at Marion County
Heard County at Manchester
Central-Clay County at Beauregard
Loachapoka at Maplesville
Lakeside at Meadowview
Lee-Scott at Macon-East
Americus-Sumter at Worth County
