Fellow ASU student arrested in death of Adam Dowdell

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A fellow student has been arrested in the fatal shooting of Alabama State University student Adam Dowdell.
Ivry Hall, 20, of Montgomery, was arrested Friday and charged with murder, according to the Montgomery Police Department.
ASU President Quinton Ross confirmed Hall is an ASU student.
“We will continue to pray for those who knew and loved Adam, particularly his mother, that they will find the strength that is needed in the days to come,” Ross said in a statement.
Ross also thanked the ASU Department of Public Safety for its initial work on Dowdell’s missing person’s report and MPD for identifying a suspect.
Dowdell, 22, was found dead Monday on Hutchinson Street in Montgomery.
He had been missing for nearly a week. He was last seen alive on ASU’s campus on Sept. 8.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.