Two Columbus men raising money for Alzheimer’s Association with 24-hour walk & run

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Two men in Columbus are raising money to help cure Alzheimer’s Disease.
Columbus youth pastor, Adam Churchwell, and local gym manager, Buddy Dutoit, are running and walking for 24 hours. They started at 6:30 a.m. Friday. The initiative is called the Run to Remember.
Their goal is 70 miles on a quarter-mile track at the park at Cascade Hills Church. They’re hoping to raise $5,000 for the Alzheimer’s Association in honor of a family member and Vietnam veteran who believed we can all “talk less and do more.”
“James Davis, my father-in-law, was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s and passed away last November,” said Churchwell. “So, me and Buddy have been running partners and decided to do something. We’re like let’s do a 24-hour run and see how many miles we can get in honor of James Davis.”
Currently, more than 5 million Americans have Alzheimer’s and that number could reach 14 million by 2050.
Anyone who would like to donate toward the Run to Remember can search for them on the Alzheimer’s Association website or there’s a link to give on both Churchwell and Dutoit’s Instagram accounts.
