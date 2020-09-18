UPDATE: Victim ID’d in overnight murder on Lawyers Lane

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police are investigating a murder on Lawyers Lane Thursday night.
According to police, a man was driving at around 10:27 p.m. and crashed his vehicle into a home after gunshots were fired.
Jamal Quintavious Watkins, 24, was found dead on the scene from a gunshot wound.
The homicide unit is continuing to investigate. There are no details on any suspects at this time.
Anyone with information on this case should call 911.
