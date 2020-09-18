'Ya’ll, it’s really bad’: Gov. Ivey tours and pledges support for Gulf Coast

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama Governor Kay Ivey on Friday said, “It is truly heartbreaking to see what Hurricane Sally has done to our beautiful coastal areas.”
Ivey traveled to the hardest hit areas of the state and did a helicopter flyover of the destruction in Gulf Shores, Orange Beach and Fort Morgan.
Governor Ivey started her news conference in Gulf Shores after her tour by saying, “Ya’ll, it’s really bad.” Ivey said Alabama has been through it before and we will get through it again.
She said it’s important for people to reach out and let local leaders know what they need. Ivey said she’s already had requests for ice, nonperishable food and water.
“The people of Alabama are praying for you,” Ivey said. She also wants people to know that she knows they are hurting, but they are not alone.
Congressman Bradley Byrne (R-AL) said the damage to Baldwin County from Hurricane Sally is as bad, if not worse than the damage from Hurricane Ivan in 2004.
Byrne said tens of thousands of people may not get their power back for a long time because of all of the trees down.
Byrne also said he has talked with White House staff and FEMA. He said President Trump is extremely concerned about the damage and he said he knows the president wants to come tour here.
Byrne thanked local officials for their response after the storm made the turn and how they are responding now.
While viewing the damage, Ivey tweeted: “I look forward to being on the ground shortly to discuss the needs of these communities. We will get through this. We have done it before, and we will do it again.”
Work has been ongoing for restoring power and cleaning up the damage left by Hurricane Sally on the Alabama Gulf Coast.
Alabama Power said there are about 4,000 crew members working around the clock to get the power back on.
Governor Kay Ivey is asking people to be patient and careful as that work begins. The governor and others are asking folks in Mobile and Baldwin counties to stay in their homes, if possible, to allow rescue efforts and utility crews to get to work, but Ivey wanted to assure residents the state is doing all it can to help with the return to normal.
“Y’all, I know it’s uncomfortable and downright scary to be sitting in your home without any lights, but please be patient,” Ivey said Thursday.
