Columbus police investigating late-night shooting in east Columbus
(Source: Pexels)
By Alex Jones | September 19, 2020 at 10:55 AM EDT - Updated September 19 at 10:55 AM

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police are currently investigating a late-night shooting that took place in a residential area of east Columbus just before midnight.

According to police reports, officers responded to the 5300 block of Kingsberry St. in reference to a shooting at approximately 11:50 p.m.

There is no word at this time as to the extent of any injuries sustained in this incident.

No arrests have been made.

