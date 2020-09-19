Columbus police investigating late-night shooting in east Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police are currently investigating a late-night shooting that took place in a residential area of east Columbus just before midnight.
According to police reports, officers responded to the 5300 block of Kingsberry St. in reference to a shooting at approximately 11:50 p.m.
There is no word at this time as to the extent of any injuries sustained in this incident.
No arrests have been made.
