Fall-Like Air Moves in This Weekend!

For next week, the weather will remain in this more calm pattern through about mid-week. Tropical Storm Beta may make a pass nearby on Thursday/Friday which would make our weather a bit more unsettled and bring a rain coverage of about 40-50% back into the forecast. There is still much uncertainty with the forecast of Beta, but we could see some showers out of it by the end of the week. Other than that, we are looking a lot like Fall just in time for the Autumnal Equinox on Tuesday!