Fall-Like Air Moves in This Weekend!

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We are in store for a beautiful weekend across the Chattahoochee Valley. We will see some isolated showers on and off for Saturday, but our highs will be in the mid-70s. We are starting to see these more crisp mornings, and we start out Sunday in the low 60s and upper 50s. Sunday will be mostly cloudy with highs in the mid-70s as we start to feel a bit more Fall-like. It will be breezy at times this weekend with winds gusting between 15-25 mph at times.
For next week, the weather will remain in this more calm pattern through about mid-week. Tropical Storm Beta may make a pass nearby on Thursday/Friday which would make our weather a bit more unsettled and bring a rain coverage of about 40-50% back into the forecast. There is still much uncertainty with the forecast of Beta, but we could see some showers out of it by the end of the week. Other than that, we are looking a lot like Fall just in time for the Autumnal Equinox on Tuesday!
