Feeling Like Mid-October Next Few Days

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Have you stepped outside today? Highly recommend you do so! It feels like an entire month ahead of schedule. Temperatures this afternoon only in the low and mid 70s, with a few spots in the upper 60s towards the north. That is a solid 10-15 degrees below our average. The lower humidity is making it feel rather pleasant to make matters even better. The humidity will continue to drop into tomorrow with lows dipping into the 50s for many to just around 60 in Columbus. As we head into next week the clouds hang around on and off right through Wednesday, but temps and humidity levels stay put at fall-like levels, only fitting that autumn begins on Tuesday at 9:30AM ET. Late week forecast lays heavily on the progression of Tropical Storm Beta, yes, we have made it to the Greek alphabet since we ran out of storm names this year. Beta will hang around Texas for a little bit, but our model guidance is struggling with its exact maneuvers into late next week. However, that will increase a flow off the Gulf allowing for at the very least higher humidity values once again. Enjoy our current weather!