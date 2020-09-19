Ga. Senators Perdue and Loeffler react to death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Washington, D.C. (WTVM) - Lawmakers and citizens across the country are mourning the loss of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who passed away in her Washington, D.C. home on Sept. 18.
Ginsburg died at the age of 87 of complications from metastatic pancreatic cancer, the Supreme Court said.
In the hours following the announcement of her passing, citizens, officials and lawmakers alike took to social media to express their condolences, including Georgia Senators David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler.
Sen. Perdue highlighted Justice Ginsburg’s “hard work, tenacity and grit” to pave a way for women, as well her friendship the late Justice Antonin Scalia, a conservative, and her ability to “[find] common good in humanity that should inspire all of us.”
Sen. Loeffler’s sentiment was shorter, stating that her prayers are with Justice Ginsburg’s family.
She then stated her support for President Trump in naming “a strict constructionist” to the nation’s highest court before the November election.
Controversy surrounding the nomination of a new justice to take Justice Ginsburg’s vacated seat on the court is already abounding.
When Justice Antonin Scalia passed away with nearly a year left before the 2016 election, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said that the Republican-led Senate would never vote on a new justice during an election year. Sen. McConnell now says he will support Pres. Trump’s decision to nominate someone before the election by allowing a confirmation vote on the floor of the Senate.
