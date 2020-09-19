Suspect arrested in LaGrange on 5 counts of entering an auto

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - A suspect was arrested in LaGrange for breaking into vehicles.
Michael McCamey, 50, is charged with five counts of entering an auto.
According to the LaGrange Police Department, several vehicles in the 600 block of Borton Street were entered in August and items were unlawfully taken. McCamey was arrested August 29 and charged with one count of entering an auto for one of the incidents.
Police say additional warrants were issued after information was obtained that showed McCamey was responsible for five additional thefts that happened August 6 trough August 21.
The warrants were issued for McCamey’s arrest Friday.
