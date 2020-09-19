Vacant LaGrange home a total loss after massive fire

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - A vacant home on College Ave. in LaGrange is a total loss after a massive fire on Friday.
Fire crews were dispatched to a fire in a vacant residence in the 400 block of College Ave. just after 11:00 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 18.
Just three minutes later, crews arrived on the scene to see flames and heavy smoke coming from the residence.
Firefighters attempted to put out the fire from the interior of the home, but high heat and the extent of the fire in the attic made them retreat and battle the blaze defensively from the outside.
Nearly two hours later, at 1:42 p.m., the fire was declared under control. Crews remained on the scene for two more hours to complete their extensive operation.
The house has been declared a total loss.
The cause of the fire is still being investigated by the LaGrange Fire Department.
