Woman stabbed to death in Rosewood Dr. home, police investigating

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus woman is dead after being stabbed multiple times in a home on Rosewood Dr.
Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan says 37-year-old Emily McDaniel was killed in the 1100 block of Rosewood Dr. this evening.
Bryan says that McDaniel suffered multiple stab wounds.
Homicide detectives are on the scene, working to learn what happened to McDaniel.
According to Bryan, this marks the 32nd homicide of 2020 in Columbus.
