Bone Dry for Your Sunday!

For the first half of the work week, we will see cloudy conditions and highs in the mid-70s with lows in the upper-50s. This more fall-like air mass will hang around at least through Thursday, if not longer. By Thursday and into Friday, we will start to bump up the rain coverage through the weekend with coverage around the 20-40% range. This is because Tropical Storm Beta could pass off to our north and east and attempt to push some muggier air back into the forecast. I do think that the drier air will fight back against the mugginess and help keep our weather more stable and somewhat settled throughout the end of the week. Either way, we will still be cool with highs in the low-80s and lows in the 60s.