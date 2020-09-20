Bone Dry for Your Sunday!

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We are only 2 days away from the First Day of Fall, and the forecast is starting to look a lot more fall-like for a few days at least. For Sunday, we will see mostly cloudy skies with windy conditions as winds blow 10-15 mph and gust to 20 mph. Highs will only be in the mid-70s as our air feels more dry and crisp.
For the first half of the work week, we will see cloudy conditions and highs in the mid-70s with lows in the upper-50s. This more fall-like air mass will hang around at least through Thursday, if not longer. By Thursday and into Friday, we will start to bump up the rain coverage through the weekend with coverage around the 20-40% range. This is because Tropical Storm Beta could pass off to our north and east and attempt to push some muggier air back into the forecast. I do think that the drier air will fight back against the mugginess and help keep our weather more stable and somewhat settled throughout the end of the week. Either way, we will still be cool with highs in the low-80s and lows in the 60s.
