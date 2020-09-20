Feeling Pleasant Through Mid-Week

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A taste of fall has spilled into the Chattahoochee Valley to end the weekend, and that taste will continue into the start of the new work and school week. Low dewpoint values have helped the air to feel crisp and clean, a breeze out of the east and northeast upwards of 20mph has added the extra touch to this pleasant pattern. Rain chances are about none through Wednesday, as dry air hangs on firmly, temps only in the low and middle 70s, with overnight lows well into the 50s for most of us. Our late week pattern will be decided by Tropical Storm Beta that will be approaching Texas and moving northeastward eventually. A return flow of tropical air and scattered thunderstorms (30% coverage area) will make a comeback Friday and Saturday. Elsewhere in the tropics, we have an area to watch of Florida, Hurricane Teddy that will move into Nova Scotia, Canada, and a wave way out there near Europe. Good news is, the longer range pattern indicates that a return to autumn like weather is possible in the next 10 days or so. We will keep you updated on WTVM as always! Enjoy the start of the week!