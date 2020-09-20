‘Ride on Cannon’ event honoring 5-year-old boy fatally shot in N.C.

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond community will honor a 5-year-old boy who was shot and killed while riding his bike during a memorial event on Saturday.
The “Ride on Cannon” memorial event is Saturday, Sept. 26 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Harry G. Daniel Park.
The public event, created through Facebook, already has the interest of more than 150 people.
The event’s page states that there will be a bike raffle. Every child will get a free ticket for a chance to win a bike. Live music, kids karaoke, food trucks and vendors will also be in attendance, the page states.
Harry G. Daniel Park is at 6600 Whitepine Road. For more information on the event, visit this link.
