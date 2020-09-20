Three Columbus ministries come together to “Feel the Love” for homeless community

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Three Columbus ministries came together this weekend with one goal in common: feeding the homeless.
Metropolitan Baptist Church, Bethel AME Church and His Word Outreach Ministries teamed up to feed the homeless community and give them care packages with personal care items in them.
One of the leaders of the “Feel the Love” event says it was created after his experience with homelessness in 2013 and then rebuilding his life. He says it is rewarding knowing the little things do count.
“Just to give back and realizing we’re here. Iron sharpens iron, and we are here to be our brother’s keepers, it just that part of life to where we pour back into our community,” said Tim Morgan, Prominent Chief of Apron for Change.
