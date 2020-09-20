Toddler, car located after LaGrange mother’s car stolen with child inside, suspect unknown

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - A toddler is safe after being kidnapped in LaGrange for a little less than half an hour.
Officers were called to Juniper St. at approximately 11:17 a.m. where a woman reported her car had been stolen with her one-year-old daughter inside.
The woman said she parked her 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander outside the residence with her daughter secured in her car seat while she went onto the porch. While her back was turned, someone entered her vehicle and she saw the car speeding away.
While officers were searching the area, 911 operators received a call at approximately 11:44 a.m. that a citizen had found an unattended child in an abandoned vehicle parked behind at residence.
The vehicle was confirmed to be the missing Mitsubishi Outlander and the child was returned to her mother unharmed.
There is no word on any suspects in this case.
Anyone with information on this kidnapping case is asked to contact LaGrange police at 706-883-2643.
